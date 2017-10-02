Magdalin “Lena” Fettig

Loving Mother and Grandmother

Magdalin “Lena” (Hager) Fettig, age 90, of Brooten passed away at Good Samaritan’s Nursing Home, Waconia, MN on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 on her 90th birthday.She was born in Esmond, North Dakota, September 27, 1927, the daughter of John and Anna Marie Hager.Magdalin married Frank Fettig on November 20, 1949 at Riverdale, North Dakota. To this union, seven children were born: Jerry Fettig of Glenwood, Debi Lentsch of Young America, Linda Mayer of Farmington, Faye Johnson of Elk River, Duane Fettig of Zimmerman, Robert Fettig of Brooten, and Susan Erickson of Willmar, and thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Fettig; parents; and five sisters and three brothers.Magdalin is the mother of Debi Lentsch of Young America and grandmother of Pam Dwinell (children KaLeigh, Chase and Bradee) of Waconia, Shawn (Anne) Lentsch (children Riley and Reese) of Hamburg and Krista (Mark) Homan (child Bryce) of Glencoe.A private family mass will be held at St. Donatus Catholic Church in Brooten, MN on October 14th and she will be laid to rest in the St. Donatus Catholic Cemetery.