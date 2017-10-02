Marlow C. Johnson, age 80 of Watertown, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Memorial Service Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service.

Marlow Curtis Johnson was born on October 18, 1936 in South Dakota, the son of Peter and Gilma Johnson. On December 12, 1965, Helen was united in marriage with Marlow Johnson.

Marlow was employed as a welder for Thermo Finn and Mammoth Manufacturing for over 40 years. He loved to work and he was always excited to start a new day.

Marlow enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and dancing. His favorite music was classic country and his favorite artists were Willie, Johnny, Waylen and Merle.

He will be remembered for his happy, quiet and pleasant personality. He was a man of few words.

Marlow is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Gilma Johnson; wife Helen; son David Elletson; grandsons Joshua Johnson and James Johnson; brothers Goodwin and Gerald; sisters Adeline Benson and Gladys Beyer.

Marlow is survived by his loving family: children Brenda Littfin, Gordon “Butch” Elletson and his wife Jackeyline, Gayle Adams and her husband Richard, Daniel Elletson, Cynthia Dullnig and her husband Les, Catherine Elletson and her husband Bill, Gregory Johnson, Patricia Gravelle; 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sisters Eunice Sorenson and Rose Strege.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com