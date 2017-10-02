Time for a real plan on health care

To the editor,

There’s an old saying, “If you have no idea where you’re going, any road will get you there.” Thus, the question on health care reform becomes how do we, as the GOP, create an “American” health care system which focuses on our strengths and our values as a country rather than our weaknesses?

Despite objection, the Democrats offered a solution that was hard to understand and easy to manipulate using political machinery. It did not offer a public option or an all-inclusive “Medicare for all” scenario. Alternatives should strike a balance between public financing and accountability and private financing and accountability.

The GOP existed before Reagan and we should look to the philosophies of such notables as Richard Nixon, who first proposed a Republican alternative to health care reform three decades ago. Here’s how it works: Minnesota residents and surrounding states through earnings, public assistance, etc., have a choice in a major health care company and an option for anywhere from a 1-5 year or lifetime membership. Price competition creates an incentive for companies to provide services to the elderly and disabled. Effective diagnostics begin to play a larger role because it’s natural for humanity to place a higher priority on being healthy over being sick. The annual price of a plan becomes dependent on the length of time of the plan that you sign up for while eliminating the need for an intermediate insurance company. It allows for claims of 15-50 percent of premiums to be put towards at-risk demographics. Which is essentially the way a free market economy should work.

In 1994, the GOP opposed then First Lady Hillary Clinton’s ideas for health care reform by developing “medical savings accounts,” which supported the idea that the average American recognized the difference between a need, a want and a nice thing to have when it comes to health care and doctors came to recognize by our illnesses rather than by our potential towards health.

Hence the reasons that so a many desire implants and tummy tucks and why orthopedic surgeons build surgery centers along main highways and routes of major public access, such as the Vikings headquarters in Eagan. It’s also one of the reasons Minnesota gastrointestinology has a monopoly on colonoscopies.

The American Health Care Act was just poor public policy. Historically, Minnesota has led the way on health care reform, but I was disappointed in the answers provided on health care by the gubernatorial candidates at the forum in Waconia.

Health care is a key issue this cycle and yet is discussed in minimal depth. Isn’t it time we move past empty promises and work to provide quality health care options to Minnesotans? I certainly think so.

Noah McCourt

Waconia