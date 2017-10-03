Carver County Sheriff’s Report 9/28

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 600 block of Tacoma Blvd. in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of Olive St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 1300 block of Peitz Ave. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Faxon Rd./Hwy. 212 area of Norwood

Young America.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Waconia Pkwy. N/Co. Rd. 10 N area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 200 block of Lakeview Terrace Blvd. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 9500 block of Paradise Lane in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Jonathan Carver Pkwy./Hwy. 212 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of Reform St. S in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Hwy. 5 E/Main St. E area of Waconia.

Deputies arrested an adult Watertown male on outstanding warrants in the 3400 block of Co. Rd. 123 in Watertown Township.

Deputies arrested an adult Mayer female on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of Crest Court in Mayer.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 900 block of Waconia Pkwy. N in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Jonathan Carver Pkwy. area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1400 block of Benton Creek Ave. in Cologne.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Eagle Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 2200 block of Jorissen St. in Cologne.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 0 block of Trilane Drive in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 6400 block of Co. Rd. 10 N in Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to a burglary report in the 300 block of Wilson St. W in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Walnut St. N/Lake St. W area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 0 block of Walnut St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 8100 block of Paradise Lane in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1900 block of Fountain Lane in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 1900 block of Clearwater Rd. in Waconia.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Deputies arrested an adult Lakeville female for 4th degree DWI in the Hwy. 5 W/Cherry St. S area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Oak Ave. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 7600 block of 77th Place in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 10700 block of 10th St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Hwy. 25/Hwy. 7 area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 5/Co. Rd. 11 area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in Waconia

.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 9500 block of Paradise Lane in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Countryside Rd./Waconia Pkwy. S area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 7/Hwy. 25 area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in New Germany.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of Cherry Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 154th St./Co. Rd. 43 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 17500 block of Hwy. 7 in Hollywood

Township. An adult Chaska female was cited for theft.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Hwys. 5 & 25 S area of Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a report of vehicle theft in the 200 block of Oak St. S in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in Mayer.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in Watertown.

Deputies arrested an adult Watertown male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Westminster Ave. NW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Hwys. 5 & 25 area of Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of Southview St. SE in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 9100 block of Airport Rd. in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Hwy. 5/Main St. E area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 0 block of Gold Nugget Drive in Cologne.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 0 block of Terrace Drive W. in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 51/Hwy. 212 area of Benton Township.

Deputies responded to a personal injury accident in the 15600 block of Jonathan Carver Pkwy. in Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of 1st St. E in Waconia.

Deputies cited an adult Chaska male for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle in the Hwy. 5/Stieger Lake Lane area of Victoria.

Friday, Sept. 15

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 10700 block of 10th St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Oak Ave. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 block of Jefferson Ave. SW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 400 block of State Ave. N in New Germany.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 2600 block of Heron Lane in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 5/Hwy. 25 area of Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 5/Rolling Acres Rd. area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 0 block of Elm St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 15600 block of 94th St. in Camden Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 30/Hwy. 25 area of Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 5/Minnewashta Pkwy. area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 10 area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of Reform St. S in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of Night Trail in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a vehicle vs. deer accident in the hwy. 5/Lakebridge Lane area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 27/Penn Ave. area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 1200 block of Hwy. 7 in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 92/Hwy. 5 area of Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a vehicle vs. deer accident in the Hwy. 5/Hwy. 25 area of Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 400 block of High St. SW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 7900 block of Victoria Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of Elm St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Vine St. S/1st St. W area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of Spruce St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 400 block of Shimmcor St. in Mayer.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Deputies cited three adult males and one adult female for ordinance violation – open containers of alcohol in public in the 100 block of Olive St. S in Waconia.

Deputies arrested an adult Dassel female for 3rd degree DWI and possession of a small amount of marijuana in the Hwy. 7/Co. Rd. 23 area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the 7000 block of Victoria Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 900 block of Pine St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 100 block of Main St. E in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 0 block of 3rd Ave. SE in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 8600 block of Ambergate Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of Reform St. S in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 0 block of Hilltop Lane in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 300 block of 5th St. NE in Mayer.

Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of 80th St. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Hazelwood Ave. in Cologne.

Deputies responded to a report of child abuse in Laketown Township.

Deputies arrested an adult Chaska female for 2nd degree DWI and failure to drive in a single lane in the Co. Rd. 43/Co. Rd. 10 E area of Laketown Township.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 600 block of White St. SW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 5/Rolling Acres Rd. area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 7/Bayview Drive area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 600 block of Mill Ave. NE in Watertown.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Oak Ave./Co. Rd. 10 area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to a missing person report in the 600 block of Chaucer Lane in Watertown.

Deputies arrested an adult Kasson male for 3rd degree DWI and open container in the Hwy. 5/Co. Rd. 11 S area of Victoria.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Deputies responded to a personal injury accident in the 17900 block of Co. Rd. 53 in Hancock Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Maple St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 0 block of 1st St. W in Waconia.

Deputies cited an adult Plymouth male for disorderly conduct and fleeing on foot; adult males from Fridley and Waconia for disorderly conduct; and charged an adult Minnetonka male for 3rd degree assault.

Deputies arrested an adult Norwood Young America male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after cancellation and restricted license violation in the Hwy. 7/Foxglove Circle area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the 300 block of 5th St. NE in Mayer.

Deputies responded to a child custody dispute in the 900 block of Strong Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Hwy. 5 W/Cherry St. S area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of 2nd St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 12300 block of Co. Rd. 152 in Benton Township.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the 100 block of Hwy. 5 W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a boat & water incident on Lake Waconia in Waconia Township.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 600 block of Chaucer Lane in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a report of uttering/bad check in the 9000 block of Meadow Way in Victoria.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Hwy. 5 W/Cherry St. S area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 9300 block of Red Fox Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a child custody dispute in the 1300 block of 81st St. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 16700 block of Halsey Ave. in San Francisco Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 100 block of Paul Ave. S in Cologne.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 34/Hwys. 5 & 25 area of Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 284/Hwy. 212 area of Cologne.

Monday, Sept. 18

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Oak Ave. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 500 block of Maple St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 0 block of 1st St. W in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 8600 block of Ambergate Drive in Victoria.

Deputies responded to an assault report in the 500 block of Waconia Pkwy. N in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the 500 block of Waconia Pkwy. N in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 300 block of Paul Ave. N in Cologne.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 600 block of Tacoma Ave. in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 14700 block of 154th St. in Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a vehicle vs. deer accident in the Co. Rd. 43/152nd St. area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to a property damage accident in the Hwy. 212 W/Morse St. area of Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a fire call in the Carriage Drive/Primrose Lane area of Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212 W/Reform St. N area of Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 15900 block of Lundstead Rd. in San Francisco Township.

Deputies responded to a report of vehicle theft in the 100 block of Elm St. E in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 block of Jefferson Ave. SW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 3700 block of Co. Rd. 10 N in Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 14500 block of 70th St. in Camden Township.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 900 block of Dutchmans Way in Watertown.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 100 block of Lakeview Terrace Blvd. in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 11/Genes Rd. area of San Francisco Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 700 block of Jefferson Ave. SW in Watertown.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 7/Hwy. 25 area of Watertown Township.

Deputies responded to an alarm in the 8300 block of 130th St. in Dahlgren Township.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 800 block of Main St. E in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 11100 block of 110th St. in Benton Township.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Deputies responded to a fire call in the 1500 block of 80th St. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Waconia Pkwy. N/Lakeridge Way area of Waconia. A 16-yar-old Waconia male was cited for school bus stop arm violation.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Hwy. 212/Zebra Ave. area of Young America Township.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Co. Rd. 140/Laurel Ave. area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the Hwy. 5 W/Cherry St. S area of Waconia.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 100 block of Poplar Ridge Drive in Norwood Young America.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the 1400 block of Community Drive in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a driving complaint in the 6800 block of Co. Rd. 155 in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of abuse/neglect in Norwood Young America.

Deputies responded to a vehicle vs. deer accident in the Hwy. 7/Co. Rd. 155 area of Watertown Township.

Deputies performed a mental health check in the Lake St. W/Cedar St. N area of Waconia.

Deputies responded to an assault report in the 9200 block of Janview Lane in Laketown Township.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Co. Rd. 41/Hwy. 212 area of Dahlgren Township.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 1600 block of Patriot Lane in Waconia.

Deputies responded to a report of miscellaneous criminal activity in the 200 block of Elm St. S in Waconia.

Deputies responded to an open door report in the 2700 block of Northwest Blvd. in Victoria.

Deputies responded to a report of miscellaneous criminal activity in the 1200 block of Hwy. 284 S in Waconia.