Minnetrista/St.Boni Police Report

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

Officers were requested to check the welfare of a dog barking all night on Fox Trail. The owner was advised.

An abandoned vehicle was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Officers stopped a Hutchinson motorist after a driving complaint was reported on Highway 7. She was advised to drive with care so as to not put her children or others at risk.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

A Hutchinson male was stopped on Highway 7. He was found to be driving after revocation and had an outstanding warrant, and was arrested.

A New Germany motorist on Highland Street pulled onto Highway 7 in front of a Mound motorist causing damage. He was cited for failing to yield.

Officers were requested by officials in Dakota County to look for a missing vehicle on County Road 19.

A child abuse case is being investigated in St Bonifacius.

A loose dog was causing havoc with horses on County Road 26.

A white Blue bicycle, valued at $3500, was stolen from a storage shed on Casamita Road.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

A pedestrian reported a suspicious van was following her on County Road 110N.

A Minnestrista male reported his credit card information had been used to make 9 cosmetic purchases online worth $1800.

A barking dog complaint was reported in the 3800 block of Fox Trail.

A Minnetrista woman reported an unkind comment was made about her on a Facebook post.

Officers conducted a welfare check on Gander Lane.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

Officers responded to a male vs female domestic spat on County Road 92.

An adult St Bonifacius was placed on a health and welfare hold.

A road rage incident was reported at the Kings Point Road round-about. Officers advised both drivers.

Possible shots fired reported on Fairway Ridge Court were found to be fireworks coming from north of that location.

A caller reported a vehicle was taken out of a closed garage along County Road 92 and was found a half mile away. They retrieved it and wanted no action taken.



THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Complaints were received about the driver of a silver Toyota sedan on Highway 7.

A dumping complaint was reported at North Arm Drive and Applegarden Road.

A 12-year-old St Bonifacius boy was reported missing after he failed to come home from school. It was then found he had attended an after-school activity and was fine.

Loose cows were reported in the 9300 block of Highway 7.

A jogger reported an aggressive dog on Blair Road.

fficers talked with occupants of a suspicious vehicle in a St Bonifacius business lot after hours.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

A juvenile female in St Bonifacius was placed on a mental health hold.

Money was reported stolen from a locker room at the high school.

Officers stopped a Watertown male on Woodland Cover Parkway for driving after suspension. A 37 year-old male passenger from Delano was found to have drug paraphernalia in his possession and was cited.

Officers conducted a welfare check on a female on Partridge Road.

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at the high school. There was no emergency.

A 35-year-old Minnetrista female was reported as a missing person. She hadn’t shown up for work, was not home and could not be contacted. She contacted the reporting person several hours later from Minneapolis.

A resident on Trails End Road reported receiving several suspicious phone calls.

A motorist reported the vehicle ahead of him was all over the road. Officers stopped the driver who said she was scared as she was being followed and honked at by the motorist behind her.