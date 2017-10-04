Council closer to official levy and budget

by HANNAH BROADBENT

The City of Watertown is wrapping up their budget season and therefore in the midst of finalizing their 2018 budgets and levy.

The proposed levy needed to support Watertown operations is $1.7 million, the levy needed to support debt is $482,587. The 2018 total levy is about $2.2million.

This means a 1.7 percent increase in property taxes or $22 annually. According to city administrator Shane Fineran, these numbers do include the budget for the Economic Development Authority.

“It’s less than what our market value increase is, which is a testament to staff and the council that we’re using our money wisely,” Fineran said.

Fineran said there has been a 5.7 percent increase in overall market value, which is good for Watertown. He said the city has continued to see positive growth in its economy.

“This is good for property owners, it’s a direct benefit to property owners because it reduces the levy towards them,” Fineran said.

Councilwoman Lindsay Guetzkow noted that these numbers are the ceiling, saying from here they can only whittle it down. The total levy also includes the contract Watertown has with the Carver County Sheriff. They increased their coverage with the sheriff’s office as well.

“These numbers represent a nominal increase and it covers the things we need to get covered,” said Vice-Mayor, Michael Walters.

Council member Andrew Pawelk said they are shooting for that cost of living increase in these budgets. He said that includes insurance, maintenance and the continuation and increase of cost in things the city council can not control.

“To see a decrease we would really have to substantially cut a lot of the services including additional services that are provided by the city,” Pawelk said.

The Watertown EDA’s levy is $50,000 of this money. The EDA states that their goal is to promote economic development activities within the community. They provide multiple reinvestment programs including the Building Facade program, Revolving Loan Fund and Watertown for Life!

“I feel our EDA has become significantly more active and working to engage with senior housing,” said Guetzkow, who is also on the EDA. “We have a plan and we are continuing to increase the use of our levy for development.”

Fineran said the proposed levy will go towards this programs. The EDA said they have also budgeted additional funds for professional services related to market data research for senior housing programs. Fineran said this research will help better identify needs and will be used for potential developers.

Councilors agreed almost unanimously that they are happy to allocate this money for the EDA, when in the past that hasn’t been the case.

“The last three or four years we’ve seen a lot more activity within the EDA. I used to feel like we were taxing that money just to tax it,” Walters said. “It’s good to see them out there doing what we hope they’re doing.”

“I’d like to see even more of using these dollars and get them back into the community,” Pawelk said.

Watertown recently was awarded the Small Cities Development Program Grant, awarded by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Staff said they anticipate a greater interest in the EDA programs due to this SCDP.

Fineran said the city was awarded $583,000 which will almost all go directly back into the community. The city and the Community Development Agency are able to claim 15 percent for administration costs.

Fineran said this money can be used for things like foundation work, exterior improvements, HVAC and Americans with Disabilities Act related accessibility issues. The money can be used for residential and commercial use but cannot be used for development according to Fineran.

“I just want to make sure everyone is aware of this and that we are utilizing this money to put back into the community,” Pawelk said.

Fineran said one reason they were awarded this money is because of the effort Watertown has put back into the reinvestment of housing in their community. Fineran said residents can use programs like Watertown for Life and leverage this money to add to their project as well.

Fineran said in their application for the grant the city had to target a specific area. They targeted the residential area behind city hall. He said if they do not get the amount of projects they had hoped for in that area they can expand further.

“I hope the people that can take advantage of this will take advantage of this and utilize these funds,” said councilwoman Deborah Everson.

The city accepted the grant and the funds will be available through Sept. 30, 2022 or until expended further.

For more information go to http://www.ci.watertown.mn.us/government/city-council.