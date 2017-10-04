NFL protests not about 1st Amendment rights

To the editor,

The issue of NFL players not standing in a respectful manner during the national anthem is being shielded by the First Amendment. This is a shallow attempt at rationalizing behavior and does not address the entire issue.

Colin Kapernick began this last year with his pig socks as a protest against law enforcement and social issues. More recently, the behavior seems to be a protest against President Donald Trump and for team solidarity.

The NFL is in business to make money and they are keenly aware of player behavior – both on and off the field. As a result, they have an extensive rulebook covering all manner of activities. NFL players are employees of not only their teams but of the NFL. Their “employee handbook,” specifies their uniform appearance and their behavior. Additionally, each team has their own set of rules and a “code of conduct.” Yes, freedom does have limits.

As an aside, most companies and schools have employee manuals that serve as guidelines for behavior and dress. How “free” are you in wearing political and socially charged buttons, shirts or caps at work or school?

When game day arrives with the TV lights and cameras rolling, the players must adhere to league rules. For those who champion their “right” to kneel, lock arms or raise their fists, you might want to read NFL Rule 5, Secton 4, Article 8 – “Personal Messages.” Paraphrasing, the passage strictly bans conveying messages or expressions of sentiment located on patches, arm bans, cleats, jerseys and helmets, which would relate to “political activities or causes.” Such expressions need league approval well in advance. Further, it appears that specific national anthem behavior, found in NFL manuals prior to 2017 on pages A62 – 63, have been deleted. Russian collusion?

There are numerous occasions when a player or NFL team has been denied a uniform patch to commemorate some event. Last year, the Dallas Cowboys were denied a request to wear decals commemorating the slaying of five Dallas police officers. Where were the First Amendment proponents?

Some individual players have ignored the rules and displayed some uniquely created shoes and received fines. A small price to pay for freedom when the minimum wage for a first year rookie is $465,000. Contrast that with the average American family income of $59,000.

The NFL is trapped between appeasing players and not losing fans or ad revenue. I suspect postseason, the players union and league will work to draft a new anthem protocol. But it is a “personal foul” to simply call this a First Amendment debate.